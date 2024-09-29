BJP slams TMC, INDIA bloc over alleged rape case cover-up

The BJP today launched a fierce attack on the Trinamul and the INDIA bloc, raising the issue of administrative non-cooperation in the case of rape of an IAS officer’s wife in the Lake police station area. National leader and Bengal co-observer of BJP Amit Malviya alleged that the INDIA bloc partners, Lalu Prasad’s RJD and Mamata’s TMC, have both played a disgraceful role when it comes to the oppression and disrespect of women.

In a disturbing development, the wife of an IAS officer was reportedly raped on the night of 14/15 July at her residence at Lake police station. Allegations have emerged by BJP today that chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s administration covered up the incident, erasing key evidence. The crime has drawn comparisons to the “jungle raj” of Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bihar, as both TMC and RJD are part of the INDI Alliance. “She (Mamata Banerjee) knew of the IAS officer’s wife’s rape, yet maintained a stoic silence as Bengal protested against her Govt in the RG Kar MCH case. Will the all powerful @IASAssociation stand up for the dignity of their officer, who is apparently from a neighbouring cadre?” Mr Malviya wrote on X-Handle.

Questions were raised in court as to why no medical examination was conducted, despite the gravity of the accusation. The accused, who had been granted bail by a lower court following the incident in July, saw his bail revoked by the Calcutta High Court on Friday. The investigating officer has also been replaced.

Advertisement

BJP has alleged, much like in the RG Kar case, that there was an attempt to tamper with the evidence in this case as well. The incident in question occurred in the Lake police station area in July. The victim claimed that despite the serious nature of the crime, the initial FIR was filed under lighter charges. This led to a case in the Calcutta High Court. During Friday’s hearing, Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj noted that the initial FIR was not filed under the appropriate sections and that there were allegations of the charge sheet being manipulated, raising concerns about the transparency of the investigation. Justice Bharadwaj observed that there was no investigation into the CCTV footage that allegedly captured the victim being threatened by the accused’s family at the police station.

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court revoked the bail and anticipatory bail of the accused and transferred the case to a female officer of the rank of deputy commissioner of Kolkata Police. The court also directed the Kolkata police commissioner to take action against the Lake police station officer-in-charge, a sub-inspector, a sergeant, and three female officers.