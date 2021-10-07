BJP prez hands over cheque to ‘party martyr’ widow

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder returned to his home district in South Dinajpur yesterday, 15 days after the party assigned him the top post in the state.

Mr Majumdar today handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to the widow of a BJP worker who was killed in alleged postelection violence in Gangarampur. The late BJP leader Manbesh Das’s widow was handed over the cheque at the Puranpara area in Ward 11 in Gangarampur Municipality. The late Das was injured in a clash on 26 April, soon after the state Assembly elections, in the puranpara area under Gangarampur police station.

He was taken to the Gangarampur Super Specialty Hospital and later to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, where he died after two days. Reba Das had filed a written police complaint at the Gangarampur police station, naming eight persons.

Police have arrested three persons in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, district leaders received Mr Majumdar at the Malda-South Dinajpur border yesterday, while supporters gave him a rousing welcome from Buniadpur to Balurghat.

Just after reaching the district, Mr Majumdar criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while he called upon all BJP supporters to be ready for the upcoming civic elections. “Soon after the state Assembly elections, there was a rumour that the Member of Parliament from Balurghat, Mr Majumdar, could be made the next state president of the BJP after Dilip Ghosh, and the same came true on 20 September, when he was selected to lead the party in the state,” a BJP leader said today.

Meanwhile, Mr Majumdar came down heavily on Miss Banerjee for the alleged mismanagement of the flood situation in South Bengal. “The floods in South Bengal are man-made and done by Mamata Banerjee herself. Despite knowing everything about the situation and repeated information by officials engaged by the state government, no action was taken. The state government was silent and did not take any action,” he said.

“In the upcoming municipality elections, the BJP will not allow the looting of votes. BJP workers will try their best to stop the looting of the votes and the winning streak will continue in the two municipalities of Balurghat and Gangarampur. Our workers and supporters are ready to face the challenges,” the MP further said.