Under fire, judge-turned BJP candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay today moved Calcutta High court challenging the latest Election commission diktat to debar him for 24 hours from electioneering and told news persons that he would file a separate petition against the poll panel on its alleged attempt to defame and taint him.

Mr Gangopadhyay today said what the Election commission in its order censuring him sent to him was defamatory and an attempt to taint him for which “I reserve the right to file a separate suit against the Commission”.

