BJP MP urges Nobel Prize committee to reassess legacy of Md Yunus, condemn atrocities in B’desh

BJP MP and member Parliamentary committee for home affairs Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato today appealed to the Norwegian Nobel Committee to reassess the legacy of Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, who is the chief of the interim government of Bangladesh. Singh put up a letter he wrote to the committee on X, posting, “I write with anguish as Hindus in Bangladesh face unspeakable horrors under Muhammad Yunus’ leadership — mass killings, temple destructions & persecution. Nobel Committee, how can a ‘peace laureate’ allow this? Act now to condemn these atrocities & uphold the Prize’s integrity. #JusticeForHindus…” He wrote in the letter, “I am… compelled to highlight the tragic irony of awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to individuals whose legacies are now stained with violence and injustice. This letter specifically addresses the grave atrocities against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh under the current regime led by Dr Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. Dr Yunus, hailed internationally for his work on microfinance, now stands accused of orchestrating or turning a blind eye to heinous crimes against humanity. Under his leadership in the interim government, the Hindu community has faced unspeakable horrors…”

Singh urged the committee to condemn “the ongoing violence against minorities in Bangladesh under Dr Yunus’ leadership,” writing that “silence would amount to complicity”. He also asked the committee to “incorporate mechanisms to ensure that recipients of this prestigious honour maintain the highest ethical standards throughout their lives.”

“Mass Killings and Targeted Attacks: Reports detail a chilling escalation in violence, including the destruction of homes and Hindu temples, systematic rapes, and brutal murders…. Suppression of Religious Rights: Hindu festivals such as Durga Puja have been disrupted by intimidation, extortion (Jaziya demands), and bans on public celebrations…. Persecution of Minority Leaders: Legal and physical threats have targeted Hindu leaders, such as the grave injury inflicted upon ISKCON’s legal representative Chinmoy Krishna Das,” the BJP MP wrote. “These atrocities are… part of an institutionalised campaign of terror, with the government accused of providing tacit support to radical elements. Even former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned Dr Yunus, calling him the “mastermind” behind the mass killings.”

He further wrote, “Dr Yunus, once celebrated as a social reformer, has now been labelled by many as the “Butcher of Hindus. His administration has not only failed to protect minorities but has also indulged in anti-India rhetoric to deflect attention from its failures. Such actions are antithetical to the principles of peace and coexistence that the Nobel Prize seeks to uphold.” Speaker of West Bengal Assembly Biman Banerjee today said that he is deeply saddened with the incidents of Bangladesh, in which minorities are being brutally attacked. “Muhammad Yunus was given this Nobel Peace award so he could maintain peace. But now his role under current turmoil conditions, in which a particular section of people are being attacked, put a question regarding the relevance of conferring the Nobel peace award to him,” he said.