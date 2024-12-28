BJP MLA writes to Shah on Gorkha issues

In a determined effort to address the aspirations and long-pending demands of the Indian Gorkha community, Neeraj Tamang Zimba, Member of the Legislative Assembly (Darjeeling) and secretary general of the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), has made an earnest appeal to Union home minister Amit Shah. He has urged the minister to convene a tripartite meeting to revive the stalled dialogue process on critical Gorkha issues.

In his formal letter to the ministry of home affairs, Mr Zimba emphasised the urgency of resolving key demands, including the permanent political solution (PPS) and the granting of Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to 11 left-out Gorkha sub-tribes.

As a committed member of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mr Zimba reiterated the alliance’s core values of inclusivity and justice under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting the BJP’s 2019 election manifesto, he stated, “The manifesto reflects a commitment to PPS. The dreams of the Gorkhas are deeply tied to the promise of recognition, justice, and inclusion within India’s democratic framework.”

He further underscored the community’s contributions to the nation, stating, “The Indian Gorkhas have always been a symbol of valour and sacrifice. Prime Minister Modi’s words, ‘Gorkha ka swapna, mera swapna,’ resonate deeply in every Gorkha heart. However, these dreams remain unfulfilled.”

The BJP MLA pointed out that the NDA’s track record of delivering on promises —evident in regions like Ladakh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and the Bodo areas—should extend to the Gorkha community. “It is time for justice—justice that honours the NDA’s legacy and fulfills its commitments,” he concluded in his appeal to the Union home minister.