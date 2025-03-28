No incident involving Indian citizen reported in quake-hit Thailand: embassy

No untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported so far in Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said on Friday after a powerful earthquake struck the Southeast Asian nation.No untoward incident involving any Indian citizen has been reported so far in Thailand, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok said on Friday after a powerful earthquake struck the Southeast Asian nation.

In a social media post on ‘X’, the embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the Thai authorities.

”In case of any emergency, Indian nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency number +66 618819218. All members of the Indian Embassy in Bangkok and Consulate in Chiang Mai are safe,” the mission said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, at a media briefing, said India is currently analysing the devastation caused due to the quake in Myanmar.

He said India will be mounting its relief operation after assessing the exact requirement in terms of assistance.