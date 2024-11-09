BJP lodges complaints over Firhad Hakim’s remarks

The state BJP has today filed a complaint with the chief electoral officer (CEO) of the West Bengal Election Commission, condemning recent remarks made by Trinamul Congress (TMC) senior leader and mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Firhad Hakim. In a letter to the CEO, the BJP alleged that Hakim used derogatory language against BJP former candidate Rekha Patra, who contested for the Basirhat parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections and a woman BJP leader of Sandeshkhali. According to the BJP, during a campaign rally for the 121 AC Haroa by-election, Hakim allegedly referred to Ms Patra as “hero maal,” which loosely translates to “lost item”. The term, the BJP contended, is used in local language in a derogatory, demeaning, and abusive way. The party called on the Election Commission to reprimand Hakim for his comments, which it says are indicative of a history of violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).The remarks were also criticized by CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty, who stated that Hakim’s words reflect a longstanding culture in the TMC of using disparaging language towards women in opposition parties.

Mr Hakim however said that he is apologetic if any of his language hurts anybody. In addition to demanding action against Hakim, the BJP urged the Election Commission to address issues regarding police postings and security arrangements ahead of the by-elections. In particular, the party raised concerns over SP West Midnapore Dhritiman Sarkar. The BJP claimed he has partisan affiliations. Although Sarkar was previously removed from his post by the Election Commission, the BJP noted that he still remains in the district where the bypolls are set to take place on 13 November. The BJP has requested his immediate replacement to ensure fair electoral proceedings.

