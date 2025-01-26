BJP likely to announce new state president next month

With the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections on the horizon, the BJP is expected to announce its new state president next month.

Against this backdrop, BJP’s national president J P Nadda is set to meet Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and the current state BJP president and Union minister, Sukanta Majumdar, to discuss crucial electoral strategies.

However, the rift between Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar has caused concern within the party. The strained relationship between the two key leaders has reportedly created confusion and discomfort among grassroots BJP workers. Highlighting the issue, Samsur Rahman, former vice-president of the state BJP’s minority cell, has reportedly emailed J P Nadda, expressing the dissatisfaction of party workers over this division.

Speculations are rife about the reasons behind the growing distance between the two leaders. BJP insiders have noted that even central leaders responsible for Bengal have been alerted to the situation. As the party’s organisational elections are underway, the timing of this discord has raised speculations. The tension became apparent during a recent organisational workshop held in Salt Lake, where Suvendu Adhikari was absent. Sukanta Majumdar commented that Adhikari does not attend such meetings as he does not “feel comfortable.” Responding to this, Adhikari retorted that only Sukanta could explain why he made such remarks. Adding to the drama, Trinamul Congress leader Kunal Ghosh recently called Suvendu politically more capable than Sukanta, referring to the latter as a “newcomer.” Sukanta, in turn, brought up Suvendu during his response, citing his own victory over Suvendu-trained leaders like Biplab Mitra in Balurghat, raising eyebrows among Suvendu’s supporters. Reports suggest that Suvendu has distanced himself from taking responsibility for the BJP’s poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections, citing his non-involvement in organisational roles. On the other hand, Sukanta remains displeased with Suvendu’s absence from important party meetings. Sources indicate that Union home minister Amit Shah and Mr Nadda are planning to hold a meeting in Delhi soon, bringing both Suvendu and Sukanta together to address the leadership rift.

Sukanta is expected to be in Delhi for the budget session in February, making it a likely time for this crucial discussion. The central leadership will reportedly address why Suvendu’s legislative team is maintaining a distance from the state organisation and undertaking separate initiatives. With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, resolving this internal discord will be pivotal for the BJP’s strategy in Bengal.