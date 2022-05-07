BJP leaders condemn death of party worker

Amit Shah today cancelled his scheduled appointments and planned public engagements to visit the home of the deceased BJP worker.

Speaking to the press after his visit to Cossipore, Shah said that he will make sure that those behind the ‘killing’ are punished severely. He also said the Union home ministry has already sought a report from Bengal government on the death.

The BJP MP Dr Subhash Sarkar alleged that Chaurasia was murdered ahead of Shah’s visit to Kolkata. A witness, who said he was a BJP worker, said, “This was definitely a murder. He was hanged after being murdered. His legs were touching the floor.”

North Kolkata district BJP President Kalyan Chaubey said the deceased was an active karyakarta and the vice-president of BJP’s youth wing in Kolkata.

“He was very efficient and we planned last night that he would lead a 200-member bike rally to welcome Shah to Kolkata. We found him dead this morning in a building at the Ghosh Bagan railway yard,” Chaubey said.

BJP national vice-president and MP Dilip Ghosh, who visited the spot, said TMC miscreants’ are still killing BJP workers as they killed BJP leader Avijit Sarkar in Maniktala. The BJP has no faith in Kolkata Police for the inquiry into the case.

Later, he tweeted: “Utter shamelessness and disgraceful behaviour on the part of Kolkata Police. Instead of showing respect to the dead, they are dragging and snatching away the body of murdered BJYM worker Arjun Chaurasia. Shame on the Administration.”