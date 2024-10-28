BJP is no more with the junior doctors: Suvendu

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has said that the BJP is no longer with the agitation programme of the junior doctors, West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front.

“Since day one, we have been agitating with the junior doctors, but after the junior doctors met with the state chief minister, the BJP is not with them. Though we are still with the victim’s family seeking justice,” added Suvendu Adhikary.

Suvendu Adhikari was at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport in Andal to campaign for the BJP candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

He further stated that if free and fair elections are held in the state the common people will vote for the BJP in masse, but the sad thing is that no elections have taken place in West Bengal neutrally and are rigged by the ruling party cadres.

He did not comment on the claims of the Union home minister Amit Shah claiming to form the next government in the state after the 2026 elections at a programme yesterday and said that he is a party worker only and will not comment on issues related to party leaders.

Amit Shah spoke about getting a crore party members in Bengal yesterday.