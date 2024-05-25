BJP has turned entire country into jail, says Mamata

Trinamul Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP has turned the entire country into a jail and has taken away the rights and freedom of people. She was addressing an election meeting at Canning Stadium on Friday afternoon. Trinamul Congress has fielded sitting MP Pratima Mondol again from Mathurapur Lok Sabha seat.

The election in this seat will be held on 1 June. “We live in a country where there is no freedom of speech or expression. People have been coerced and the voice of the opposition stifled. Unless we change the situation now, be sure that in future BJP will change the Constitution and the rights of the SC, ST and minorities will be taken away. We will have to defeat the saffron party to save the country,” she said. Miss Banerjee said: “For quite some time the Prime Minister is making a narrative that the Muslims will take away the rights of the SC people.

This is their Constitutional right and no one can take it away. Modi has said this just to defame the Muslims and this has been deliberately done. Miss Banerjee garlanded the photo of Kazi Nazrul Islam whose birth anniversary will be observed tomorrow. Coming down heavily on PM Modi, she said: “After trying all his experiments, he is now calling himself a divinely commissioned being and has a mission to fulfil.

In older days the kings used to call them representatives of god on earth. What does he think of himself? His mission is to sell the PSUs, sell everything in the country. Sometimes I think what sort of person he is. He is saying that he is not a biological person,” she said.