BJP gaining vote share at the cost of CPM: Left leaders

In Bengal and across the country, the CPM faced a severe setback in this Lok Sabha election. This trend has been continuing since the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

In Kerala too, the CPM’s vote share has decreased this time. The BJP is making significant inroads in Kerala. In this context, the CPM’s central committee meeting began in Delhi on Friday. At the start of the meeting, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury delivered his opening speech. He expressed concern over the CPM’s performance across the country, particularly the setbacks in Kerala and Bengal. According to CPM sources, Kerala has become a major headache for the party. The CPM is in power in Kerala. Traditionally, Kerala sees a change of government every five years, but an exception occurred in 2021 when the CPM-led Left Democratic Front government came to power for a second consecutive term. However, it appears that the CPM’s vote share has dropped by nearly 10 per cent in 2024 compared to the 2021 Assembly election.

The central committee considers this 10 per cent drop over three years politically very “dangerous.” On Friday, Mr Yechury raised this issue. He also expressed concern over the dismal outcome of the CPM in Bengal. The BJP is beginning to establish its influence in Kerala, winning a seat in this Lok Sabha election.

Advertisement

Mr Yehchuri said, “The party should certainly have independent opinions emerge, and those opinions should be prioritized.” Additionally, it has been reported that there will be detailed discussions on the CPM’s performance in Bengal today.