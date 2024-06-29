BJP fact-finding team submits report to Nadda

The BJP fact-finding committee, led by the former chief minister of Tripura, Biplab Deb, submitted its report to BJP national president JP Nadda today. The four-member MP team recommended the localized deployment of CAPF. The committee was constituted to take the post-poll violence in Bengal.

The report stated, “All commissions should visit, take cognizance, and award compensation in appropriate cases. Extend the tenure of CAPF.”

The report also emphasized approaching the Supreme Court and High Court for appropriate relief where investigations should be taken up by central agencies and/or the intervention of courts is required to enable karyakartas to return home.

“Punitive action should be taken against bureaucrats, who act as facilitators to execute inhumane orders of the ruling dispensation, such as cutting off water supply, deshelving roads, blocking sanitation, and dumping garbage in areas that have voted against the TMC. Financial assistance should be provided to families who are severely affected,” the report said.

After receiving the report, Mr Nadda said, “The state government has become a mute spectator to deliberate acts of violence against innocent people. CM Mamata Banerjee must be held accountable for her negligence and inaction. Our party stands united with the people of West Bengal and will continue to voice their concerns democratically.”