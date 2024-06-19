BJP faces dissent within party over candidate selection

The BJP has just announced the names of candidates for the by-elections in four Assembly constituencies.

However, there is already controversy over the candidates. Some BJP workers have protested against the BJP candidate in Bagda. The announcement of the BJP candidate’s name has charged Bagda. They have warned that if the candidate is not changed within 24 hours, they will field an Independent candidate. The by-election for the four centres in Bengal are scheduled to happen on 10 July. Bagda is one of these four constituencies.

On Monday afternoon, the BJP announced Binoy Biswas as their candidate for Bagda. As soon as the candidate’s name was announced, the workers and supporters became agitated. An impromptu meeting was held by the BJP workers and supporters at Bagda High School grounds. The supporters stated, “We wanted a native son of Bagda as our candidate. But an outsider has been given the candidacy, someone we have never seen before. We do not accept this candidate.” They also warned that if the candidate is not changed within 24 hours, they will not vote for the BJP.

Instead, they will field an independent candidate supported by BJP. BJP leader Amar Pal said, “Previously, an outsider candidate was given, whom we worked hard to lead him victorious. But, after winning, he switched to another party. Again, an outsider candidate has been given. We do not want this.”

Regarding the matter, Bongaon BJP organizational district president Debdas Mandal said, “The party has decided the candidate. He will contest with the lotus symbol. Those who are loyal soldiers of the party will work for the party’s candidate. Whoever has issued threats, BJP will not bow down to threats.”

It is worth mentioning that the Trinamul Congress has fielded Madhuporna Thakur, a member of the Matua Thakur family from Bagda. She is the daughter of Mamata Bala Thakur, a Trinamul Congress Rajya Sabha member. This is her first step into politics. Recently, she protested against BJP MP Shantanu Thakur, accusing him of taking over her grandmother Boro Ma Binapani Thakur’s house. In the 2021 Assembly elections, Biswajit Das contested from this constituency on a BJP ticket. He won, but after the Assembly election, he joined the Trinamul Congress. He stood against Shantanu Thakur in the recent Lok Sabha election. In this by-election, Binoy Biswas was nominated. He is a resident of Akaipur in Bongaon, North 24-Parganas. With the internal conflict over the BJP candidate coming to light, the saffron camp is under pressure ahead of the elections.