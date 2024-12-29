BJP ex-MP skips police summons citing busy schedule

Former BJP leader and ex-MP Arjun Singh has skipped appearance at Jagaddal police station despite receiving a notice.

Instead, he has sent a letter through his lawyer stating that he is busy with political programmes until 3 January and will visit the police station later. Arjun Singh, the former MP from Barrackpore, has drawn the ire of the Trinamul Congress for making controversial remarks about the chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

After receiving the notice, Arjun Singh expressed his anger. Meanwhile, a team from Jagaddal police station visited his Meghna Jute Mill office to check whether he was present in the area and stayed there for some time. In response, the former MP from Barrackpore said, “If I am illegally arrested, I will ensure that those responsible are left with nothing.” Arjun Singh stirred controversy by alleging that chief minister Mamata Banerjee had collaborated with Bangladeshi jihadists to assassinate the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

This remark has sparked widespread criticism. Following this, Abhimanyu Tiwari, the councillor of Ward 20 of Bhatpara Municipality, lodged a complaint at Jagaddal police station. In his complaint, Abhimanyu stated that Arjun Singh’s comments could disturb the peace in the state and potentially harm communal harmony. He urged the police to intervene. Later, Abhimanyu said, “Arjun Singh must clarify the basis of such a serious allegation. His false and irresponsible comments could disrupt societal stability. That’s why I approached Jagaddal police.” After receiving the complaint, Jagaddal police issued a notice summoning Arjun Singh.

The former MP lashed out while addressing journalists. He said, “Two notices within 24 hours! But there is the Supreme Court. Here, the police are acting as lackeys of the ruling party. If I have committed any crime, the court will punish me. However, if I am illegally arrested without cause, I will ensure those responsible are left in ruins.”