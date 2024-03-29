BJP creating trouble in Diamond Harbour: TMC

Trinamul Congress today alleged that unable to face Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamul nominee from Diamond harbour, the saffron party has resorted to violence and assaulted a Trinamul worker last night.

Naba Krishna Naskar, a BJP leader, allegedly assaulted Kaushik Jana, a Trinamul worker last night. Mr Jana received a head injury and is undergoing treatment.

Trinamul Congress leader said the BJP has not yet announced the candidate in Diamond Harbour constituency as they know that the nominee’s deposit would be forfeited. Unable to face Mr Banerjee, the party is creating trouble in the area.

The BJP has also failed to give candidates in Jhargram, Asansol and Birbhum.

Trinamul Congress leaders said the failure to nominate a candidate in Diamond Harbour indicates that the saffron party has accepted defeat. It has also failed to face the challenge put forward by Abhishek Banerjee, urging the BJP to debate over the release of MGNREGA funds in 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24. Mr Banerjee had said during these financial years, the BJP did not give a single penny to Bengal either in MGNREGA or in Awas Yojana.