BJP candidate attacked, car damaged in Bagdah

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Bagdah Assembly constituency Binay Kumar Biswas was physically assaulted and his car damaged while he went to a booth at Gadpukuria Siddikia Senior Madrasah.

Biswas had received information regarding proxy vote and booth jamming. Trinamul Congress supporters allegedly surrounded and assaulted him. TMC-backed miscreants allegedly pelted stones and bricks at his car while he was trying to leave the area.

By-elections are being held on Wednesday in four Assembly constituencies in the state. Voting was held in Maniktala, Kolkata; Ranaghat South, Nadia; Bagdah, North 24 Parganas and Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur. Reports of sporadic unrest have been coming in since the morning from Bagdah Assembly constituency. Amidst this, the BJP candidate from Bagdah, who is a medical professional, has alleged booth jamming. BJP’s Biswajit Das resigned from the MLA position of Bagdah before the Lok Sabha elections. He contested from the Bongaon constituency on behalf of the Trinamul Congress in the Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP’s Shantanu Thakur. Following his resignation, a by-election was being held for the seat.

The Trinamul candidate for this election is not Biswajit Das but the youngest daughter of Thakur family, Madhuparna. She is the youngest daughter of Kapil Krishna Thakur and Mamata Bala Thakur. Voting started at 7 am in Bagdah assembly constituency. Shortly after the voting began, a BJP candidate hit the field. He claimed that booth 193 in Koniara 1 gram panchayat has been jammed. Not only that, but BJP agents were also not allowed to sit in several places.

Binay toured several booths since morning. He also informed the central forces. However, due to network issues, the forces took some time to arrive, he said. According to him, “We cannot be suppressed in any way. We will fight with all our strength. TMC tried to kill me. I did not get any help from state police or central forces.”

TMC candidate Madhuparna caught in Controversy:

Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Bala Thakur’s daughter Madhuparna Thakur, has already sparked controversy with her car. It is known that TMC candidate Madhuparna Thakur has been travelling with her mother since the morning. Mamata Bala Thakur was travelling in her MP car, which bears the inscription “Government of India, MP.” The Opposition raised questions about how a TMC candidate can use such a car. However, Mamata Bala Thakur claimed that they obtained a pass from the Election Commission using the car’s number. No one from the commission objected at that time. She argued that her daughter is the youngest candidate and that she is accompanying her in the car to “guide” her. She said, “My daughter can be in this car. The car is not entering the booth. How does this affect the general public?”

Madhuparna Thakur stated, “Is it a crime for a child to travel in their mother’s car? BJP knows they are losing, so they are making a fuss and creating drama. It is a conspiracy to hold back the candidate. Will people vote by seeing the government logo or the TMC symbol?” BJP candidate Dr Binay Kumar Biswas asserted, “Surely this is wrong. It influences the public.”