Bista accuses state govt of obstructing R G Kar probe

Darjeeling MP Raju Bista today accused the state government of not cooperating with the CBI investigation into the R G Kar Hospital rape case, claiming that they have resisted every attempt to uncover the truth.

Speaking at a rally organized by the state BJP in Kolkata, Mr Bista, who is also the BJP national spokesperson, alleged that the administration under chief minister Mamata Banerjee has actively worked to obstruct the investigation.

“Evidence has been destroyed and tampered with. The Bengal government has not cooperated with the CBI team and has resisted every effort to expose the truth,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Bista further expressed his disappointment, stating that it is a tragedy for the state that the chief minister, despite being a woman, has done everything in her power to shield the criminals involved in such a heinous crime. “The sacred land of Bengal, which has given birth to great figures like Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, has now become a hub of crime, political terrorism, and disorder under TMC rule.”

He also highlighted that despite more than a month passing since the crime, justice has not been delivered to the R G Kar Hospital victim.

“Along with the people of Bengal, BJP stands in solidarity with the victim’s family and protests against the TMC government’s attempts to protect the criminals involved,” Mr Bista added.