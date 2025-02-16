Birbhum blast case: 10 years imprisonment for 3 TMC leaders

An NIA Court has sentenced 10 years imprisonment for TMC leader and his two sons in a blast case and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 for a case which took place in September 2019 in Gangpur village under Lokepur police station of Birbhum district.

Babloo Mondal, is known as a local Trinamul Congress leader and fled after the explosives blast at the rooftop of his house, six years ago. At that time, nobody was present in that house.

Lokepur Police started an investigation and had arrested Babloo Mondal and his two sons, Niranjan Mondal and Mrityunjoy Mondal. All three managed to get bail after a few years. Later, the Calcutta High Court had directed NIA investigations in this case.

Justice Subhendu Saha, the NIA Court judge found the three guilty under the Explosives Substance Act and ordered rigorous imprisonment for 10 years.

The NIA has submitted a charge sheet against them in court and 28 out of 54 witnesses appeared before the NIA Court. They have been found guilty under the Section 3 and 5 of Indian Explosives Act by the NIA court.