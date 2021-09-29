Binoy wants GTA fund cash given to tea workers

Former Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha leader Binoy Tamang today submitted a memorandum to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) administrator, AR Bardhan, demanding the immediate release of the GTA Chairman’s Relief Fund and disbursal of the same among tea

workers.

“In March 2020, during the first phase of the Covid lockdown, the GTA had taken an initiative to raise the fund for tea garden workers of Darjeeling Hills. Many individuals, social organisations, educational institutions and business establishments have contributed their financial support to the relief fund,” said Mr Tamang, adding that the bank account was closed on 25 January, 2021 with Rs 2 crore and 12 lakh deposited there.

“When the Relief Fund was initiated, the GTA had taken a resolution to share its own matching grant against the donated amount as per an official statement, which would take the amount up to Rs 4 crore and 24 lakh,” Mr

Tamang added.

At that time, Anit Thapa had taken over as the GTA chairman from Mr Tamang. Demanding that the cash in the relief fund be handed over to tea garden workers, Mr Tamang said, “Unfortunately and surprisingly, the GTA authorities are still maintaining silence on the GTA Chairman’s Relief Fund.

On behalf of tea garden workers, I have requested the administrator to convene a meeting with tea garden managers and ask them to furnish the detailed work strength of their gardens and disburse the amount equally in their bank accounts immediately before the Dashain/Puja festival.”