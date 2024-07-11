Bi-weekly drive to spot encroached KMC lands

Aiming to free the encroached government lands, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct drives for maintaining a record of such properties under the limits of the civic body.

The civic body issued a circular yesterday announcing the decision. According to the circular, the borough engineers under the civil department or some other wings according to the demand of the situation have been allotted the task of conducting bi-weekly drives. The engineers with the help of the survey department of the municipal corporation have also been instructed to find out the condition of vacant lands owned by the civic body and maintain a record of the current status of those lands.

Notably, in a recent meeting held at Nabanna, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had instructed to take steps to free encroached lands of the state government. Considering the fact, the municipal corporation has now decided to start the preparatory works for removal of encroachments from government lands. Before moving ahead, the civic body is considering preparing and tracking the number of KMC lands that have been encroached.

According to the circular, on noticing an encroachment during the bi-weekly drive, an FIR is to be filed immediately at the local police station. The borough engineers have also been instructed to inform about the encroachment to the local borough and the solid waste management department. The borough engineers are to be helped by the solid waste management department of the municipal corporation which has been instructed to provide the required manpower, machinery and vehicle that might be needed for eviction.

According to the sources in the civic body, the engineers have been asked to submit their reports on the bi-weekly drives regularly to the municipal commissioner. The first report on the drive to identify the encroachments on state government lands is to be submitted on 18 July, according to official sources.