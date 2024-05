Pravrajika Bhashwarprana Mataji, former principal of Ramakrishna Sarada Vivekananda Vidyabhavan passed away in the city today.

She was 80 years old and was suffering from an incurable disease for quite some time.

A scholar par excellence in Sanskrit, she was a popular speaker and attracted the audience by her speeches which were full of logic and analysis. A popular teacher, she spent her entire life among the students. A disciplinarian, she always believed that knowledge is power and advised the students to read seriously and not to waste time over trivial matters.

