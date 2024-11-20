Bharat Dev Varma passes away

Industrialist Bharat Dev Verma, husband of actor-politician Moon Moon Sen passed away in the city, this morning.

He was 74, and is survived by wife Moon Moon and two daughters, Raima and Riya Sen, both actors. Last night, he fell ill and an ambulance was arranged from a private nursing home. He died on the way to the hospital.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee went to the residence of Dev Verma and spoke to Riya. Both Moon Moon Sen and her daughter Riya are in Delhi. Moon Moon is coming back from Delhi after getting the news.

Condoling the death, Miss Banerjee said she had spoken to Moon Moon and once she comes to the city she will be brought to her residence with the help of a green corridor. Miss Banerjee said she had a cordial relations with Dev Verma.