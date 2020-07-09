State government today unveiled a detailed list of containment zones in Kolkata, Howrah and North 24-Parganas wherein strict lockdown will be enforced for seven days from 5 pm tomorrow in view of a sharp rise in Covid cases for the past few days.

A review would be conducted after a week and if it is revealed that Covid cases are under control then lockdown will be lifted but it would be extended if cases continue to surge, said chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nabanna today

According to the lists of containment zones released this evening, the city has 25 areas which includes two slums of north Kolkata namely Kakurgachi and Kar Bagan in Ultadanga.

The remaining containment areas comprise housing complexes and multiple premises in Alipore, Bhawanipore, Kakurgachi, Ultadanga, Mukundapur, DuttaBagan Bijoygarh, Kasba, Amherst Street, Phoolbagan, Ajoynagar, Sakher Bazar, Beniapukur and Girish Park.North 24-Parganas has 94 containment zones and Howrah 56.