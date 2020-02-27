In the wake of the ongoing violence in Delhi, police stations across West Bengal have been asked to intensify vigil in their respective areas so as to avoid any untoward incident.

According to sources as protest rallies are being organised by different organisations against NRC and CAA, the OCs have been told to keep a close watch in their respective areas so as to maintain peace. They have been asked to cover the rallies with adequate number of police personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incident. They have also been asked to conduct regular patrolling in their areas.

Nabanna has instructed all units under West Bengal Police to be alert while a similar instruction has been issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to the Officers in Charge (OCs) of all the police stations across the city. In case of any deterioration of law and order, police have been asked to deal with it strictly and maintain peace in the state.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already appealed to all to maintain peace. At Kolkata airport yesterday while leaving for Bhubaneswar to attend the meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council, she said that she was keeping a watch on the situation.

“I would like to appeal to everyone to maintain peace. Violence cannot be supported,” Miss Banerjee had said. Miss Banerjee today penned a poem “Hell” on this issue in three languages ~ Bengali, Hindi and English.

“Where are we? Where are we going? From Heaven to Hell! So many lives lost not to return again!” read her poem. Blaming the violence on CAA and NRC, Miss Banerjee wrote “search for an address getting lost. A storm raging the country at gunpoint, a peaceful country turned violent. Is it the end of democracy?” Bengal had witnessed violence over the contentious law from 13 to 17 December with several railway stations and other public property being damaged.