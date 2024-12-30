‘Bengal Police have tightened security to counter terrorism and infiltration threats’

No one can exploit the unrest in Bangladesh to create disturbances on this side of the border, as the state police are vigilant in this matter. This was stated by the Director General (DG) of Police, Rajeev Kumar, during a press conference on Sunday. He emphasised that both the West Bengal and Kolkata police are highly active in countering terrorism and are working silently to ensure the safety of the state’s residents. Recently, in a joint operation conducted by the police forces of West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, a terrorist was arrested from Canning.

According to police sources, the arrested individual is a member of the banned terrorist organisation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen based in Kashmir. Rajeev Kumar said, “The information provided by the STF (Special Task Force) of the West Bengal Police led to the arrest of the Kashmiri resident. We have maintained a good record in counterterrorism efforts in the past and will continue to uphold it in the future.” Rajeev Kumar claimed that it was the Bengal police who tracked and apprehended the Kashmiri terrorist. He stated: “We tracked his movements for two days, closely monitoring his activities, and then informed the Kashmir police. We are silently doing our work. Especially in cases related to terrorism, we cannot disclose too many details publicly.

But this does not mean we are inactive.” Mr Kumar indirectly criticised the Border Security Force (BSF) regarding incidents of infiltration across the Bangladesh-India border. He remarked: “West Bengal is the only state that shares borders with three countries. Border security is the responsibility of the BSF, but there are several lapses in this regard. Over the past few days, many people have crossed the border into Bengal, and such incidents continue. However, we remain vigilant. We are arresting infiltrators and ensuring they are sent to the appropriate authorities.” Mr Kumar, however, refrained from making harsh criticisms against any investigating or security agencies. Instead, he emphasised the need for collaboration, acknowledging that all agencies, including the police, have room for improvement. He further credited public cooperation for the success of West Bengal Police in tackling terrorism. “We are successful because we receive support from the public. Just as we work for the people, the people also stand with us.

Although we cannot reveal all the details, many individuals actively assist us. We are committed to ensuring the safety of the state’s residents,” said the DG. Following the arrest of the Kashmiri terrorist from Canning, some have speculated that terrorist organisations are using Bengal as a ‘corridor’ to infiltrate India from Bangladesh and carry out activities. The Tripura border has also been reportedly used for similar purposes. Addressing these concerns, the DG stated: “Given West Bengal’s geographical location, anyone entering India from Bangladesh and heading towards Kashmir or the western parts of India would have to pass through this state. There is no alternative route. Trust us. We are silently doing our work.”Mr Kumar assured that the police will become even more vigilant about infiltration using forged passports. He said that in the coming days, district police superintendents will personally supervise the passport verification process.