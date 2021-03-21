Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday fervently appealed for votes in favour of BJP candidates in front of a large crowd at an election rally in Kharagpur.

“You have seen destruction by the Congress and the Left. The TMC ruined your dreams. In the last 70 years, you gave opportunities to everyone, but give us five years; we will free Bengal from 70 years of destruction, we will sacrifice our lives for you,” he said while addressing the rally.

Impressed on watching the large number of people gathered in the rally, Modi said, “Yesterday, we got agitated when Facebook’s services were down for 45 to 50 minutes, imagine the condition of Bengal. Its vikas (development) and vishwas (trust) have been down for 50 to 55 years.”

“The people of Bengal gave Didi (Mamata Banerjee) 10 years, but she paid them back by giving them 10 years of destruction and violence,” he said.

“The BJP is the only real party of Bengal,” he said, adding that Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and his fahter Ashutosh Mukherjee’s values were in the DNA of the party.

Promising “asol parivartan (real change)” in the state, Modi said, “The kind of people turnout in Bengal shows the BJP is coming to power in the state this time. It’s my honour that you have come to bless the BJP in such huge numbers. This clearly suggests ‘Bengal mei iss baar BJP sarkar (It will be a BJP government this time in Bengal)’.”

Taking a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, “Didi says ‘khela hobe’, but the truth is ‘khela sesh, vikaas araambh hobe’ (game is over, now development will start).”

The Prime Minister said that this election is not only about changing the chief minister, it is about taking a resolve to build “Sonar Bangla”.

“I am proud that my party has a state president like Dilip Ghosh. There were many attacks on him, attempts were made to kill him. But he vowed to bring a bright future to Bengal and today he is energising the whole of Bengal,” he said.

Modi added that Mamata stands like a wall to block all central government schemes.

“Didi’s government is refusing to implement the National Education Policy. She doesn’t care about the future of the youths of Bengal. I want to assure you all that we will not let Didi play with the future of Bengal’s youths,” PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at Mamata and her nephew Abhishek, he added: “While the whole nation is moving towards a single-window redressal system, in Bengal there is only one window, the ‘Bhaipo window’. The nation is continuously progressing towards a single-window system. But in Bengal, only ‘bhaipo single window’ works as nothing can happen without passing through this window. Because of the TMC syndicate, old industries are shut and only ‘mafia udyog’ prospers.”

He also said the people of West Bengal are demanding that Didi give an account for the last 10 years. “If you talk about ration theft, then you are put in jail. If you ask for answers on Amphanfund, didi gets angry. Ask for answers on the coal scam and the police will come with lathis,” Modi reiterated.

He added: “In this year’s budget, a massive provision has been made for Medinipur. We are taking steps to convert the fishing harbour in the region into an economic hub”.

“Many old industries had to shut down under the Trinamul government due to extortion syndicates. There is only one industry now, the mafia industry,” Modi added.