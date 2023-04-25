Bengal govt gives green signal to green projects

Dr Manas Bhunia, environment minister of Bengal, recently inaugurated a slew of green projects at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira Ekalavya Model Residential School at Jhargram. The projects have been implemented with the financial assistance of the Department of Environment, under the Green School programme.

Sasim Barai, special secretary, Department of Environment , Sunil Agarwala, district magistrate, Jhargram and senior officials from Water Resource Investigation and Development department were present on the occasion.

A butterfly garden, the first of kind in a school has been opened under the project, Butterfly Garden, along with a herbal cum medicinal plant garden. A tree library has been opened to make the students aware of different kinds of trees.

The school is meant for ST students. The state government handed over the school to Ramakrishna Mission and the students are doing very well in the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had requested the then general secretary of Ramakrishna Math and Mission Swami Suhitanandaji ( now one of the vice presidents of the Order) to take over the school to provide best education to the tribal students, many of whom are first generation learners.

A bio digester has been installed in the school along with a plastic Bottle Crusher. A 20 KWp Roof top solar power plant has been installed and a bio-compost Unit for Solid Waste management with a wall garden.

Dr Bhuniya said, “The state government has taken a pledge to increase the green cover in West Bengal and it should start with the schools.”