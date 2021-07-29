Keeping in mind the warning of experts about a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the West Bengal government on Thursday extended the existing restrictions till August 15 but also announced certain relaxations.

The administration allowed government programs at indoor facilities with 50 per cent seating capacity, according to an order. Buses, taxis, autorickshaws have been permitted to operate with 50 per cent capacity, while the statewide curb on the movement of the people and vehicles between 9 pm and 5 am will continue, according to the revised guidelines issued by the West Bengal government. Offices, both government and private, are also allowed to function with half the manpower, it said.

Outdoor activities, including the movement of people and vehicles, shall be strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am, except for health services, law, and order, essential commodities including agricultural products, and other emergency services, the guidelines read.

The restrictions, imposed on May 16, were last extended till July 30. All the district administrations were asked to ensure strict compliance with directives related to wearing masks and social distancing.

“Any violation of the restriction measures will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and relevant sections of the IPC,” the order stated.

The Covid-19 lockdown in West Bengal was extended till August 15 after a review of the current Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state, read the order issued by the state secretariat, Nabanna. The lockdown extension was recommended by the state executive committee of the West Bengal state disaster management authority, it said.