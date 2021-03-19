Pillorying chief minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘appeasement and vote bank politics’ and running a corrupt administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Miss Banerjee’s ‘game will be over once votes for the Assembly elections are counted on 2 May’.

At a rally at Nabakunja Maidan in Purulia, Modi said the prime reason for infiltration is Miss Banerjee’s appeasement politics. People of Bengal are fed up with her minority appeasement, he told a vast gathering.

A separate ministry of tribal development has been formed during Atalji’s (former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee) tenure and his government has made a separate budget for tribal development, he said, trying to allure the people in the tribal Junglemahal region of the state.

“Since the Brigade meeting about 11 days ago already a parivartanhas occurred,” PM said, referring to CM’s chanting ‘Chandi Path’ publicly.

The ‘syndicate raj’ led by TMC extorts money from Amphan relief funds and even the free food grains distributed during the lockdown, he alleged.

“TMC means Transfer My Commission and BJP means Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). That’s why TMC has not allowed farmers direct benefit transfer in banks and Ayushman Bharat Yojona,” he added.

“It’s an irony that Sita and Lord Ram stayed in exile in Purulia and Sita’s water source for drinking was found at Sitakund, but today the biggest problem of Purulia is the drinking water crisis. Everywhere in the country the BJP government has worked for pipelines to supply drinking water in tribal areas, but the TMC government has failed here. Alternative crop farming will take place and we will solve the water crisis. No bridges have been built here. Even migration of workers will stop as local agro-based industries grow here,” he said.

Wishing CM speedy recovery, Modi said he was worried about the injury of a daughter of the country. The PM met with the martyr families of Purulia before his speech and later assured them that all criminals and mafias will be booked and sent to jail after 2 May.

“Didi has forgotten about development, education, youth development, removing mafia raj, employment, school, pucca houses, hospital, drinking water instead has been focussing on Khela Hobe. But I say Bikash Hobe Khela Hobe Na Ar,” he added. He has assured MSP for forest goods and 36 lakhs Ujjwala gas connections to the tribals in Purulia and claimed Ekalabya schools for tribals have been set up.

In his speech that lasted an hour, the PM desisted from excoriating the CPI-M and the Congress. He even skirted the soaring prices of kerosene, petrol, diesel, LPG and attempts of privatisation and disinvestment of PSUs and other units.

Union minister and tribal leader Arjun Munda was also present in the rally today.