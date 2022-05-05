“Bengal is better than other states”: CM Mamata Banerjee

At a State Government function in Kolkata on Thursday, West Bengal Cheif Minister, Mamata Banerjee claimed that Bengal is better than other states and pointed out at Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh as unbiased.

She said, “Bengal is better than other states.” She also pointed out, “Today in UP if girls go to get justice, victims are made the accused. But here we don’t do that. I don’t even leave my own boys & girls(party workers) if they’re guilty. But there are some who keep circulating fake videos”, reports ANI.

The TMC supremo also challenged, “It has been 11 years of our govt. If anyone has guts, they can challenge and face me regarding what I have done in these 11 years. There is no use in talking against me, of misleading and hatching a conspiracy. ”

“I don’t care what others say about me. I care about democracy for my people. Those who celebrate Durga Puja also celebrate Eid. We celebrate all festivals together.”

“You have to do social work to do politics. Today I once again take oath before my mothers and sisters that until I leave, I will work for Bengal. Bengal will show the path to India.”

Attacking the BJP-led central government for hiking prices of petrol and diesel, Banerjee said, “The Centre is defrauding common people by fuel prices.”