Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today congratulated the 2.35 lakh state government employees, police as well as Army, NDRF, SDRF and Odisha government for restoring 80 per cent of the services and assured that rest will be restored shortly.

Banerjee saluted these people “who are working round the clock in the field earnestly to restore power, to bring back water supply, to cut trees on roads, to provide relief, to reconstruct infrastructure, and to keep order and peace in vast areas.”

“I congratulate them for restoring 80 per cent of the essential services post Bengal’s grimmest disaster ever. Most urban areas have got back important services. Rest will also be revived shortly,” she said.

According to Banerjee, all major hospitals, water treatment plants, water supply units, irrigation and drainage pumping facilities, power sub stations have been made operational.

“These works will continue till normalcy is restored. Seek cooperation of all in this battle,” read a statement issued by Banerjee.

A total 2,35,200 people have been deployed by the state government in various relief and restoration work.

Among which 1,500 people have been deployed for power restoration in all the affected areas of the state. State Police and Kolkata Police have engaged 1,25,000 personnel.

There are 30 teams of NDRF and 41 SDRF teams while 400 teams have been deployed by the civil defence department and 700 personnel by fire department. Irrigation department has engaged 50 executive engineers, 150 assistant engineers and 300 junior engineers while PWD has a total of 1500 people in the field.

PHE has arranged 500 water tanks and distributed 50 lakh pouches of drinking water.

Agriculture department has 5,000 staff. District administration has deployed 50,000 people and another 25,000 people have been deployed by other agencies. Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, the state recorded 149 new Covid-19 cases taking the total case count to 3,816.

These cases have been recorded from 15 districts namely Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East and West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Birbhum, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur and Darjeeling.

Among which Malda recorded the highest 34 cases followed by Kolkata that recorded 28 cases.

Six persons have died since yesterday wherein four deaths were recorded from the city and one each from North 24 Parganas and Howrah.

The Corona death toll has increased to 206 while another 72 deaths are due to comorbidity.

Seventy five patients have been discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and till now 1,414 Corona patients have been cured in the state.

Currently, there are 2,124 active Corona cases. Since yesterday, 9,225 samples were tested for Corona and 1,48,049 total samples have been tested till now.