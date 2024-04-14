Basic amenities a major poll plank in Chanditala

The TMC Serampore Lok Sabha candidate MP Kalyan Banerjee is continuing with his election campaign, confident of registering his victory for the fourth time.

The Serampore MP claims that he has used his MP funds in the most proper way to meet the needs and demands of people, round-the-year. “I am available to the people of my constituency, their faith and love has helped me to be victorious for the last three times and now I am on the way to hit a boundary of victories.

The BJP Serampore LS candidate Kabir Shankar Bose, during his election campaign is picking up issues where the ruling party has failed to provide the most required public services and amenities, Mr Kabir said. “It is a matter of great concern that there is no hospital in Chanditala. People, for treatment, have to travel all the way either to Serampore, Uttarpara, Chandannagar or Kolkata. The health services in Chanditala sub-division have been neglected. The people of Chanditala sub-division are badly hit by water shortage, the ecological balance of Chanditala is in peril, the water bodies are being filled indiscriminately and no attention has been given to the public transport system. Bus services are most needed to connect the sub-division with Serampore, Dankuni, Uttarpara and Chinsurah.

“Lakshmir Bhandar money is just to buy women votes. The Sandeshkhali incident proves how insecure women are in Bengal,” said Mr Kabir.

The BJP candidate assured the voters during his election campaign that the victory of the BJP will guarantee development and progress in every sector and the basic needs and amenities of the people will be taken care of.

The TMC leaders have termed the BJP Serampore candidate a seasonal bird, who has come out to sing in the election season.