Bankura and Burdwan grab top spots

Both the first boys in the state from this year’s Madhyamik examination are sons of primary school teachers and both incidentally are ambitious to become physicians in future.

Arnab Gorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School and Rounak Mandal of CMS High School in Burdwan town have scored 693 each and have shared the topmost position in the state merit list.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already congratulated both of them. The chief minister, during her administrative review meeting in Bankura town on last 31 May incidentally had acclaimed the Bankura students, saying, “The Bankura boys and girls have always marked their presence in the state merit list. We’re always optimistic about them. I’ve asked Bankura University to arrange special spoken English courses for them to help them sail well.”

With Arnab this time, Bankura has seen a dozen toppers in the last 20 years that, as the chief minister claimed: “Actually had inspired me to introduce a dedicated university for the district.”

Arnab has remained a first boy all through since Class V at the RK Mission. But, as he said, “That could never make me believe that I would ever become a Madhyamik topper ever.” A delighted face, Arnab added today, “The online classes during the lockdown days were pretty helpful and also lent me ample time to concentrate on my studies.” A resident of Gangajalghanti near his school, Arnab however was quite confident to occupy a berth in the state merit list. He said, “I was sure about a rank but had no idea I would top. But, now I should set my goal to secure my berth in medical science.” His father Jagannath Gorai, headmaster of local Kapistha Primary School and mother Chhobi, a housewife, described tirelessly how their son was devoted to his studies. Arnab’s sister is a first year student of Bankura Sammiloni College.

Raunak brought laurels to Burdwan by sharing the topmost spot in Madhyamik. Son of Kuntal Mondal, primary teacher and Sudipta Mondal, a housewife, Raunak however found his physician uncle as his role model. He scored 100 per cent in the science papers, which made him more confident to crack the national entrance examination for MBBS. He said, “I’ve always wanted to become a medical graduate and for that I’ve dedicated myself.” Today, when the results were out, Raunak was at his coaching class for NEET. “Before he could return back home, my small house was overcrowded as neighbours rushed to share the joy with us,” said Sudipta with tears of joy running down her eyes.

Around 13 boys and girls of Burdwan East featured in the top 10 in the state merit list this year. In Bankura, the figure was 12. The district recorded 82.23 per cent pass rate this year.