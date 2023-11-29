Bank recovery agent dies while on duty

A bank recovery agent, identified as Jahangir Alam, met a tragic end during a loan recovery mission in the Napukuria area of Murshidabad’s Beldanga police station area. Jahangir, employed with a private bank, was on his way to collect an installment due from a client when he was brutally assaulted with a sharp weapon.

The incident unfolded on Monday afternoon when Jahangir visited the residence of a borrower, Nimesh Ghosh in Napukuria. When Jahangir did not return, it raised concerns among his colleagues and family members. Upon investigation, it was discovered that he had faced an attack on his way back while carrying the collected funds.

Eyewitnesses reported that during his return, Nimesh Ghosh, armed with a knife, attacked Jahangir from behind, causing fatal injuries. The assailant, taking advantage of the situation, fled the scene with the money. Jahangir Alam was found in a critical condition, lying in a pool of blood, by local residents, who rushed him to the Beldanga Hospital.

Advertisement

He later succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched an investigation and are looking for Nimesh Ghosh, the prime suspect in this case. The recovered body has been sent for a post-mortem at Murshidabad Medical College Hospital.