Bank of India MD & CEO stresses on five mantras

The managing director & CEO of Bank of India, Rajneesh Karnatak visited Barasat & Howrah zonal offices on 17-18 October.

The visit was part of the bank’s ongoing effort to improve the operational efficiencies and strengthen the bonding with the customers and the employees. Accordingly, both the zones (Barasat & Howrah) have organised a Town Hall Meeting on 17 October at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town.

The event was graced by the managing director & CEO), Bank of India along with M K Singh (general manager), FGMO-Kolkata. The programme was attended by zonal & deputy zonal managers of Barasat, Howrah & Kolkata zones, LCB & audit heads, various department heads & more than 500 staff members of both the zones across all the cadres.

M K Singh welcomed the dignitaries and all the staff members. He emphasised on the customer centric approach of the bank in his welcome address. Mr Karnatak in his deliberations highlighted the five mantras i.e. importance of CASA growth, canvassing maximum retail TDR business, increasing RAM advances, controlling slippages & improving recovery in the stressed assets for the overall growth of the Bank. He enlightened the gathering about various initiatives taken by the Bank for expanding its foothold in various segments in the banking industry along with sensitising the staff members about the corporate goal of the Bank. He also emphasised on increasing the customer engagement by leveraging technology with personal touch. He stressed upon providing best customer services along with maintaining the standard TAT for sanctioning of advances.