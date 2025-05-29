Bandel, surrounding areas face waterlogging after heavy rains

The pre-monsoon showers have wreaked havoc in Bandel and the surrounding panchayat areas, with most residential zones now submerged in stagnant rainwater. Ground floors of many homes are inundated, leaving residents with no option but to wade through the dirty, accumulated water.

Local residents remarked: “Almost every monsoon, large parts of Bandel and the neighbouring panchayat areas become flooded with rainwater mixed with drainage filth. We are forced to endure extremely unhygienic conditions, plagued by infestations of flies, mosquitoes, and rodents. We constantly face the threat of vector and water-borne diseases. Commuters, students, and those running household errands must navigate through foul, stagnant water.”

Residents have frequently appealed to the local councillor, the panchayat pradhan, and even the MLA, demanding a complete renovation and upgrade of the drainage system. However, to date, no concrete steps have been taken to resolve this long-standing issue.

Members of the BJP district unit, along with party workers and local residents, have staged a dharna demanding immediate renovation and modernisation of the drainage system. Senior BJP district leader Suresh Shau stated: “The local administration remains indifferent to the sufferings of ordinary people. Most of the drains are blocked, and in some areas, drainage water spills onto the roads. After every shower, filthy drain water mixes with rainwater and floods large sections of Bandel and the panchayat areas. A complete overhaul of the drainage system, incorporating modern technology, is urgently needed.”

He further alleged that, compounding the issue, local ruling party workers have covered defective drains with concrete slabs and set up stalls and shops over them. “The MLA, fully aware of this persistent problem, continues to ignore it, being preoccupied year-round with vote bank politics,” he added.

Kodaliya TMC pradhan Bela Ghosh Majhi visited the affected areas and acknowledged that this is a long-standing issue. She stated that steps are being taken to improve the drainage system and that the MLA, Ashit Mazumdar, is actively involved in addressing the matter.