Bandel church to celebrate Christmas in traditional manner

The historic Bandel Church is a catholic church but crossing over all the religious divisions, today it has proved to be a shrine drawing people from all over the nation, irrespective of caste and creed.

People from different religious backgrounds visit this 15th century-old historic church seeking blessing from Virgin Mary and Jesus.

The Portuguese, who established their business at Saptagram in Hooghly, took over in their possession Bandel village for the propagation of Christianity. The then Mughal emperor donated 777 bighas of land to the Portuguese missionaries to set up a church and a centre for Christian missionary work. In 1599, the Bandel church came into existence.

Father John of Bandel church said the district administration has given priority to safety and security of the massive turnout of visitors. Policemen in plain clothes will keep an eye on trouble makers and arrangements for medical assistance and firefighting team will be kept handy.

Father John added that only church members will be allowed in the church for the prayers and mass on 24th for the midnight mass.

At the initiative of the state government, the entire church and its surroundings have been illuminated on the occasion.