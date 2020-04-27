One Bijay Dutta was thrashed by a group of young men just because he dared to protest the way they had assembled and were playing cards by ignoring all lockdown and social-distancing guidelines at the Chakvrigue rural library in Balurghat.

Mr Dutta has been admitted in the Balurghat hospital where doctors had to apply five stitches on his head. Local people have demanded proper police action against the accused.

Mr Dutta is a permanent resident of Chakvrigue under the Balurghat police station and he was going to his fields this morning when he noticed more than 20 youths gathered near the rural library at Chakvrigue and protested the same.

“As he reminded them of the lockdown and the need for social distancing, a few among them attacked Mr Dutta with brocks and left him injured. Mr Dutta became unconscious and the locals took him to the Balurghat hospital,” local sources said.

The family members have lodged a complaint at the Balurghat police station.

One Bipllab Chakrabarty, a local resident, said, “The rural library at Chakvrigue has become a haven for miscreants and illegal assembly. A group of youths go there here every day and play cards, and most of them are drunkards. This group has changed the culture of our area. Bijay only protested against the assembly and they attacked him with bricks and lathis. We have already informed he police and hope police will take steps.”

The deputy superintendent of police (headquarters), Dhiman Mitra, said, “We have started specific cases. Investigations are going on and proper action will be taken.”