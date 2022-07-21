Balagarh school building prone to river erosion

The primary school at Charkhayramari-Jirat in Balagarh is vulnerable to the massive river bank erosion, the teachers and parents are alarmed at the fast progressing river bank erosion which has already eroded a major part of the vast school compound. Even a part of the school building was engulfed by the erosion.

Locals said that they have lost their farm land and homes to the river, while the steps taken by the administration have not proved effective.

The Charkhayramari Primary School was established in 1949, at that time the river bank was quite far away from the school area and the agricultural land stretched adjacent to the school building. But, with passage of time the turbulent river waters eroded agricultural land and human habitation. The present situation is so grim that the school building, which once sheltered the villagers against floods, is now on the verge of collapse.

Chief Justice of Kolkata High Court Abhijit Gangopadhyay expressed great concern about the safety of the school children and the school staff and enquired about the steps taken by the district primary school department and the local administration.

Parents of the school children desperately want some effective and concrete steps by the administration promptly since the river bank erosion becomes more aggressive and vigorous during the months of August and September due to monsoons.

The district primary school higher officials visited the school and its adjacent areas and assured prompt measures.

The Jirat gram panchayat pradhan said, “We are working very fast over the issue. A separate area for the new school building has been earmarked and funds allocated. It is thus expected that shifting of the school to the new building will soon take place. At present only 50 students attend classes regularly, rest stay away, fearing any unexpected accident.