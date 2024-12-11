Bal Sanskar Shivir: Bridging Tradition and Modernity among growing children

Braj Gopika Mission is serving the society through its various awareness and development programmes. The main centre of the mission is at Tangi in Odisha, close to Khurda Road. However, the mission has its sub-centres and units in all the states of India carrying on the social welfare activities among which Bal Sanskar Shivir has achieved massive appreciation from government and non-government institutions. The Bal Sanskar Shivir, under the guidance of Raseshwari Devi and Dr Swami Yugal Sharan ji is showing its positive impact not only among the children but in the society as a whole.

The philosophy and ideology of both the teachers are that children today are caught between modernity and tradition as the world is changing so quickly. As parents and educators, it is our duty to achieve the ideal balance between upholding the required traditional values and implementing the essential current changes.

All humans share a common cultural heritage and set of traditions. In order to help our children have a sense of belonging and connect with their roots, culture and traditions play a crucial role.

Teaching our kids about our culture and traditions at an early age not only benefits the kids but also instils in them a sense of duty to preserve and carry on this rich and varied legacy.

Braj Gopika Seva Mission (BGSM) started organising camps for kids in 2007 with 70 kids under the initiative called Bal Sanskar Shivir (BSS). This programme last year hosted over 300 children across 14 states in India.