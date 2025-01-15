Burnish the shine

India is often celebrated for its rich cultural heritage, historical significance, and vibrant diversity. Today, however, it commands attention on another front: its burgeoning prowess in the services sector, particularly software services. Recent statistics showing India’s services exports surpassing its merchandise exports are not just numbers but a testament to the country’s growing strategic importance in the global tech services value chain.

India’s services exports have reached a historic high, driven by continuous investment in digital infrastructure, policy support, and a skilled workforce. In October 2024, India’s services exports hit areord $ 34.31 billion, a 22.3 per cent increase compared to October 2023. This milestone underscores India’s emergence as a global leader in digitally delivered services. The country’s digitally delivered services exports have grown from $ 30 billion in 2005 to $ 257 billion in 2023. This consistent upward trend highlights India’s resilience and adaptability in the global digital economy. Adding to this momentum is the proliferation of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India. GCCs ~ offshore units of multinational corporations ~ have evolved from being back office operations to becoming strategic hubs for innovation and high-value work. As of 2024, India is home to over 1,700 Global Capability Centers (GCCs), employing over 1.9 million people.

These centres are responsible for critical functions such as product development, R&D, and digital transformation initiatives for some of the world’s largest companies. The presence of these centres underscores India’s role as a crucial hub for global business services, where talent meets opportunity. Moreover, the proliferation of software services has cemented India’s reputation as a technological powerhouse. The country’s software services industry has been pivotal in driving export growth and fostering an environment of innovation and entrepreneurship. The success stories of Indian IT giants and the emergence of dynamic startups illustrate a robust ecosystem that thrives on resilience and forward-thinking. What makes this achievement even more noteworthy is that it has been accomplished without specific government incentives targeted at the services sector. Unlike merchandise exports ~ which benefit from subsidies, tax breaks, and other forms of support ~ services exports have grown organically.

This speaks volumes about the sector’s resilience and its ability to adapt to global trends. The absence of incentives also highlights the intrinsic strengths of India’s services ecosystem. The country boasts a vast pool of skilled professionals, many of whom are proficient in cutting edge technologies. Additionally, India’s favourable time zone allows companies to provide round-the-clock support to clients across different geographies. These factors have made India an indispensable part of the global tech value chain. India’s growing dominance in services exports is not just an economic story; it is also a strategic one. In an increasingly digitized world, technology is at the heart of economic growth and competitiveness. By excelling in IT and software services, India has positioned itself as a key player in shaping the future of global business. As mentioned earlier, Global Capability Centres are a prime example of this strategic importance.

Initially set up as cost-saving measures by multinational corporations, GCCs have now become integral to their parent companies’ operations. These centres are driving innovation in areas such as AIpowered solutions, advanced analytics, and cloud-based platforms. For instance, major tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon rely heavily on their Indian GCCs for developing new products and enhancing existing ones. Moreover, India’s role extends beyond traditional IT services. The country is emerging as a leader in newer domains such as fintech, edtech, healthtech, and green tech solutions. Startups in these sectors are attracting significant investments from global venture capitalists, further solidifying India’s position as an innovation hub.

Yet, this success is not without its challenges. The global tech services landscape is highly competitive, and maintaining this growth trajectory requires continuous investment in education, infrastructure, and innovation. The Indian government and private sector must collaborate to ensure that the workforce remains future-ready, equipped with skills that match the evolving demands of the global market. While the growth of services exports is undoubtedly a positive development, it also brings its own set of challenges. For one, there is an increasing need to up-skill the workforce to keep pace with rapidly evolving technologies. Although India produces millions of graduates each year, not all are equipped with industry relevant skills.

Another challenge lies in maintaining cost competitiveness. As wages rise in urban centres like Bengaluru and Hyderabad ~ India’s primary IT hubs ~ companies may look to other countries for cheaper alternatives or expand into smaller Indian cities with lower costs. Additionally, geopolitical tensions and protectionist policies in key markets like the United States could pose risks to India’s export-driven growth model. Visa restrictions or changes in outsourcing regulations could impact the flow of business from these regions. To sustain this momentum and further capitalize on its strengths, India needs to adopt a multi-pronged approach. For example, the government must prioritize education reforms that focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields while encouraging lifelong learning through upskilling programmes.

Expanding IT infrastructure into smaller cities can help reduce costs while creating employment opportunities across the country. With increasing reliance on digital technologies comes greater responsibility for data protection. Robust cyber-security frameworks will be essential to maintain trust with international clients. Policies that promote research and development (R&D) can help Indian companies move up the value chain from service providers to solution innovators. Reducing de pendency on traditional markets such as the US and Europe by exploring opportunities in emerging economies can mitigate geopolitical risks.

While India’s services sector has shown impressive gro – wth, the country faces significant challenges in becoming a true economic superpower without a robust manufacturing base. The current trajectory, heavily reliant on services, may not be sufficient to propel India to the economic heights it aspires to reach. Despite the services sector’s success, manufacturing remains crucial for several reasons. Manufacturing has historically been the most effective sector for large-scale job creation, especially for semi-skilled. With nearly 50 per cent of India’s workforce still in agriculture, a strong manufacturing sector is vital for absorbing this labour.

A balanced economy requires strength across multiple sectors. Over-reliance on services makes the economy vulnerable to global market fluctuations. While India excels in IT and business services exports, diversifying into labour-intensive manufacturing sectors like high end textiles, apparel, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and electronics could significantly boost export earnings. Manufacturing typically drives higher productivity growth compared to services, which is essential for sustained economic expansion. Most importantly, in order to compete with and surpass China as an economic and military power, India needs to add hard muscle power to its digital power. India must become a preeminent global manufacturing power.

(The writer is the author of India In A New Key: Nehru To Modi)