Babul Supriyo files papers from Ballygunge, exudes confidence

Amid much fanfare and slogan shouting, the Trinamul Congress candidate from Ballygunge assembly constituency, Babul Supriyo today went to Survey Building to file his nomination. After filing his nomination, Mr Supriyo told reporters that he was very happy.

He said, “Our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee called me in the morning and wished me luck. I’m feeling very satisfied,” adding, “You can see how the leaders and workers are excited and that has given me the impetus to contest the election.”

“I also met some people and attended some workers’ meets and this evening I’ve a meeting with Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor and minister Firhad Hakim,” he said.

But due to existing Covid protocols, the number of people escorting the candidate was restricted and he was feeling emotional as his wife and daughter could not come with him for the nomination. He said his parents, wife and daughter are all very excited about his nomination.