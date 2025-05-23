Awareness programme to promote safety for sanitation workers

An awareness programme, aimed at promoting the safety of sanitation workers engaged in hazardous duties such as sewer and safety tank cleaning was recently held under the initiative of the Bidhannagar Municipality mayor, Krishna Chakraborty.

The event, organised by the municipal corporation witnessed the presence of member mayor in-council Debaraj Chakraborty, councillor Samrat Barua, the commissioner, joint commissioner, executive engineer, and other senior officials.

As part of the initiative, the mayor distributed essential safety equipment to the workers, including gumboots, protective uniforms, helmets, goggles, and masks. The mayor expressed gratitude towards the workers for their unwavering dedication, stating: “These individuals are continuously serving the community by undertaking risky tasks. I am truly grateful to them, they are the assets of our corporation.”

The programme underscored the corporation’s commitment to ensuring the health and safety of its frontline workers.