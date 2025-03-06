APRINS and Cotton University Unite for Women’s Empowerment on Women’s Day

In an initiative for women’s empowerment, APRINS, a prominent NGO focused on agricultural and social development, has partnered with the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies at Cotton University to host ‘Agnishika: Flames of Fire’ on March 8, 2025, at Sudmersen Hall, Cotton University.

This Women’s Day event transcends celebration, marking the beginning of a movement dedicated to ensuring tangible change in women’s lives through education, skill-building, and advocacy.

A key feature of the Agnishika initiative is a large-scale petition campaign aimed at improving public safety for women. With a goal of 30,000 signatures, the petition demands better street lighting, increased CCTV surveillance, and clean, accessible public toilets in key public spaces such as markets, schools, and bus stops. The campaign is being carried out both online and offline, with petition points set to be submitted to the Women and Child Development Minister of Assam.

Additionally, legal awareness leaflets developed in collaboration with the District Legal Service Authority – Kamrup (Metro) are being distributed to educate women about their rights.

Sayanika Dutta, Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Journalism and Media Studies at Cotton University, emphasized the importance of media in driving social change:

“As an academic department training future journalists and communicators, we believe this collaboration will amplify voices advocating for women’s empowerment and inspire meaningful discourse. By working with APRINS, our students gain a platform for fostering change through responsible and impactful communication.”

Urmi Mala Mahanta, Director of APRINS, highlighted the long-term vision of the initiative:

“Our commitment to improving the lives of women is an ongoing journey. Beyond this event, we will continue to engage women in skill development programs, ensuring a lasting impact in their everyday lives.”

The event will feature discussions, expert insights, and student participation to drive sustained action beyond Women’s Day.