A 23-year-old woman suffering from mucormycosis underwent surgery at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH) today. With this, three persons have so far undergone surgery at the NBMCH following the detection of the disease so far.

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors performed the operation at the hospital, sources said. Doctors said 13 mucormycosis (black fungus) cases have been detected at the NBMCH so far, and that eight patients are currently admitted there.

“The surgery on her sinus lasted almost four and a half hours. Her condition is stable,” a doctor said of the patient from Thiknikata in Siliguri. According to official figures, four persons have died of the fungal disease so far in Siliguri.

139 new Covid cases in Darjeeling district

Darjeeling district recorded 138 new Covid-19 cases, while 57 cases were reported in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation areas, including those under Jalpaiguri district, sources said. Thirty-nine cases were found in Matigara Block, 12 were found in Naxalbari, 10 in Takdah, nine in Kharibari, six in Sukna, five each in Phansidewa and Kurseong Municipality, four each in Darjeeling Municipality and Bijanbari, three in Sukhia Pokhari, two in Mirik Municipality and one case in Mirik.

Also, 147 Covid patients recovered either in government hospitals or in home isolation in the past 24 hours in the district, the sources added.

Covid patients die

Around eight persons who had tested positive for Covid19 died in Siliguri in the past 24 hours, sources said. According to the sources, six of the patients died at the NBMCH, while two of them died in two private nursing homes in Siliguri.