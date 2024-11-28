Assembly set to discuss Wakf Amendment Bill

The state government would introduce a resolution to discuss in the Assembly seeking revocation of the central government’s Waqf Amendment Bill 2024.

The Business Advisory committee today fixed 2 and 3 December for initiating discussion on the said resolution.

Sovandeb Chatterjee, the state minister for parliamentary affairs has given notice under Rule 169 to the Speaker seeking discussion on the resolution urging upon the Union government to withdraw the said bill.

On 8 August, two bills, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2024, were introduced in the Lok Sabha with an aim to streamline the Waqf Board’s work and ensure the efficient management of Waqf properties.

The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

The ruling Trinamul Congress, which is up in arms against the Centre’s proposed legislation, is opposed to the Bill on the ground that it would encroach on the state’s rights and marginalised community.

Through the resolution, it was claimed a leader of the ruling party would register the state’s protest and chart measures out to safeguard the interests of the minorities.