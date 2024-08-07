‘Ask people to refrain from attacking policemen’, B’desh top cop urges protesters

Amid continuing attacks on police personnel in different parts of Bangladesh, the Inspector General of Bangladesh Police released a video message on Tuesday requesting the protesters, including the student leadership, to urge people to refrain from attacking the security forces.

“I request the honourable political leadership and the honourable student leadership to issue appeals to the people so that the members of the police force are not subjected to attacks,” said Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, IG, Bangladesh Police, in the video message.

He also complemented the Bangladesh Army for its “tireless attempts” to ensure the safety and security of the police personnel and their establishments,

“All attempts will be made to resolve the problems highlighted by the members of the Bangladesh Police. I request all the members of Bangladesh Police to perform their duties with strong determination and patience after ensuring their security. I hope the situation will normalise soon with cooperation from all,” he said.

The senior officer also assured that necessary treatment facilities will be provided to the policemen injured in the clashes with the protesters.