Asansol division’s Madhupur station redevelopment for better efficiency

Madhupur station, a vital location in the Asansol division of Eastern Railway, is undergoing significant redevelopment with a focus on creating modern infrastructure for improved train operations and passenger services. The ongoing projects, including the development of a coaching complex, SPART shed, and facilities for a 140-ton breakdown crane, aim to enhance the station’s capacity to manage critical railway operations efficiently.

The divisional railway manager (DRM), Asansol of Eastern Railway along with nominated branch officers, visited Madhupur today to inspect the progress of these ongoing works.

A state-of-the-art coaching complex is being constructed at Madhupur station to streamline the maintenance of long-distance trains originating from Jasidih and nearby areas. This facility, being developed at a cost of Rs 21.29 crore, will feature a 600-meter-long maintenance pit with catwalks, stabling lines, a sickline shed equipped with an EOT crane for coach repairs, and associated infrastructure such as service buildings, a compressor room, and a 50,000-gallon water tank. Electrification of the stabling lines and other facilities will further enhance its operational efficiency. This modern complex will enable the station to handle train maintenance locally, reducing dependence on other hubs and improving punctuality.

To ensure swift restoration of train operations during derailments or other unforeseen incidents, Madhupur station is also being equipped with a 140-ton breakdown (BD) crane. This critical equipment, along with the associated infrastructure being developed at a cost of Rs 6.06 crore, will be pivotal in removing obstacles from railway tracks and replacing damaged coaches. The foundation work for the crane shed has already commenced, marking a significant milestone in strengthening Madhupur’s capacity to manage emergencies effectively. Additionally, the construction of a dedicated shed for the self-propelled accident relief train (SPART) is in progress, with Rs 2.42 crore allocated for the project. The foundation work is complete, and structural erection

is underway. This facility will enhance the station’s readiness to respond to accidents, ensuring quicker restoration of services and minimising disruptions to train operations.

To further improve efficiency and accommodate the increasing rail traffic, a comprehensive yard remodeling project is being executed at the station at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. The project includes the construction of a new platform to reduce congestion, extension of existing rail lines and platforms to accommodate longer trains, and the removal of unused lines to make way for new, fully functional ones. A dedicated shunting neck is also being built to streamline train operations.