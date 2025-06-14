Asansol div ensures safe travel for passengers, ladies in coaches

The Asansol Division of Eastern Railway has stepped up its efforts to curb unauthorised travel in ladies and divyangjan coaches, reinforcing its aim to ensure a safe, dignified, and inclusive travel environment.

These coaches, reserved exclusively for women and divyangjan (persons with disabilities), play a vital role in empowering vulnerable groups by providing them with a secure and comfortable journey.

As part of sustained enforcement under Section 162 of the Railways Act, the division has taken rigorous action over the past three financial years. In 2022–2023, a total of 4,610 cases were registered, with 7,216 persons arrested and convicted, and Rs 11,06,824 realised in fines. In 2023–2024, the number of cases rose to 5,204, with 7,084 arrests and convictions, and Rs 12,72,150 collected as fines. So far in 2024–2025, 4,635 cases have been registered, 6,394 persons arrested, 6,392 convicted, and Rs 12,00,700 has been realised as fine.

These figures indicate a consistent focus on enforcement and regulation.

The division has adopted a comprehensive strategy to ensure the sanctity of these reserved spaces. This includes regular inspections, surprise checks, and strict penalties for offenders under the relevant provisions of the Railways Act. Additionally, awareness campaigns have been launched to educate passengers on the importance of respecting these designated coaches, with posters, public announcements, and other outreach efforts emphasising their reserved nature.

Passengers are encouraged to report violations through the railways helpline number 139 or other grievance redressal platforms.